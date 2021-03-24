Knowing David Suzuki, the famous environmental activist on his Birth-Anniversary

David Takayoshi Suzuki, born on March 24, 1936 in Vancouver, British Columbia; is a Canadian scientist, television personality, author, and environmental activist. He is well-known as an environmental activist – working to protect and preserve our planet Earth.

Education & Career

He went on to study in the United States, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology (1958) at Amherst College in Massachusetts and a Ph.D. in zoology (1961) at the University of Chicago. After graduating, Suzuki took a research associateship at Tennessee’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (1961–62) and later taught genetics at the University of Alberta (1962–63). He moved to the University of British Columbia in 1963 as an assistant professor of zoology, becoming a full professor in 1969 and professor emeritus in 2001.

Work

Suzuki is an award winning scientist for his work to prevent the effects of global warming. As a child, David was confined to internment camps because of the Japanese bombing in Pearl Harbour. The effect of the internment caused David to study the environment.

David Suzuki is a charismatic and enthusiastic environmental advocate – his efforts to stimulate interest in the natural world and combating global warming are powerful and inspiring. Such works include his programs:- Suzuki on Science and The Nature of Things. He is also a prolific writer and has written many books and given speeches on the importance of being a sustainable society and has been an inspiration for the younger generation. He has published hundreds of articles and penned several regular newspaper columns. Over the course of his career, he published more than 50 books. Most of them were about genetics or ecological sciences, including the popular textbook An Introduction to Genetic Analysis (1976; with Anthony J.F. Griffiths). He also wrote several books for children and the autobiography David Suzuki (2006).

Notable Awards of David Suzuki

David Suzuki Foundation

An outspoken advocate for the environment, in 1990 he co-founded the David Suzuki Foundation. Its aim being to work toward environmental conservation by providing research and information for government, businesses, and individuals. Toward the end of the 20th century, Suzuki became one of the first major voices to call for action in the fight against global warming. In the early 21st century he slowed down his touring and speaking efforts because of concerns about greenhouse gas emissions from frequent air and car travel.

