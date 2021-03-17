Microsoft simplifies Azure Cloud migration in India

New Delhi: Azure Migration Programme allows firms to plan and implement Azure migration projects using proven and customised Microsoft cloud adoption methodologies, tools, resources and best practices.



FastTrack for Azure is a no-cost, technical enablement programme for seamless migration to Azure.



"Through these programmes, Microsoft will continue to support Indian industries better engage with customers, empower employees, optimise operations, and innovate products and services," said Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Group Lead, Microsoft India.



Azure Migration Programme also provides cost-saving offers including Azure credits, Azure Hybrid Benefit and free extended security updates.



On the other hand, FastTrack for Azure also provides data centre migration, business continuity and disaster recovery, and high-performance computing, among other benefits to organisations.



The company said that organisations in India can avail of free Azure migration tools before, during and after migration, including Azure Migrate a service that helps move workloads to the cloud, quickly and more securely.

