Microsoft to launch Xbox Game Streaming app for Windows

New Delhi: Microsoft is reportedly giving a final touch to its Xbox Game Streaming app for Windows PCs, which includes access to streaming games from the company's xCloud service.



Presently, one cannot stream games from the new Xbox consoles to Windows PCs because it is unsupported in the existing Xbox Console Companion app.



However, the upcoming app will let Windows users stream games from their Xbox Series S / X consoles, and from xCloud. The app will also bring xCloud streaming to Windows PCs for the first time, reports The Verge.



Microsoft is also readying 1080p streams for xCloud, instead of the 720p to improve the experience on Windows PCs.



Meanwhile, Microsoft is planning a "what's new for gaming" event for next month where the company may make announcements related to xCloud plans for the web and iOS, too.



Recently, Microsoft also started testing its game streaming service, xCloud, on the web via a browser for iOS, iPad OS and PC.

The company has been unable to release its xCloud service on the App Store due to Apple's restrictions which is why it announced that it will release the game streaming service via Safari on iOS.



The web version of Microsoft xCloud will be similar to the Android version. It will have a simple launcher, game recommendations, and the ability to resume recently played titles.

(Inputs from IANS)