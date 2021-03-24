Qualcomm 'working' on Android gaming console like Nintendo Switch
San Francisco: As per a report by Android Police citing sources, the Qualcomm device will have detachable controllers like the Joycons on Nintendo's handheld console.
- Qualcomm is said to be targeting a price of around $300 for its gaming console.
- The gaming device is likely to include a large 6000mAh battery, equipped with the company's Quick Charge technology.
- Qualcomm is using a "premium supplier in the controller space to design and manufacture the gamepads."
- In addition, the Qualcomm device is said to have detachable controllers on each side.
- These controllers are said to be designed and manufactured by a big name in the controller industry. More specifically, it will likely be running a custom version of Android 12.
- Like the Nintendo Switch, Qualcomm's portable may support display-out capabilities to play on an external TV or monitor.
Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in units and dollars for both December and 2020 year in the US.
Annual dollar sales of Switch hardware were the second-highest for a platform in US history.
Half of the top 20 best-selling games of December were published by Nintendo.
(Inputs from IANS)