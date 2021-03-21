Realme GT Neo to launch on March 31

Beijing: Realme is all set to launch its new smartPhone, GT Neo on March 31 in China. The phone's rear panel has the big "Dare To Leap" text and a rectangular camera island that appears to house three cameras and LED flash, reports GSMArena.



Features and specifications of Realme GT Neo:-

Realme GT Neo will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset. The Dimensity 1200 was launched in January this year and is an octa-core SoC that is manufactured using a 6nm process.

The new chipset supports screens with up to 168Hz refresh rate and also brings MediaTek's HyperEngine 3.0 technology.

The GPU is a Mali-G77 MC9. The chipset is based on a 6nm process.

According to a TENAA listing, the Realme GT Neo is the RMX3116 smartphone and has a 6.55-inch curved display.

It runs Android 11 straight out of the box.

It has a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery in tow.

The volume buttons sit on the left while a standard power button sits on the right.

It is also said to offer support for a 65W fast charging, similar to phones like Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme X7 series.



(Inputs from IANS)