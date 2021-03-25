New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartphone brand Realme launched two mid-range smartphones in its much-anticipated 8 series in India, with Realme 8 Pro being equipped with the industry-leading 108MP ultra-quad camera.
Available in two storage variants, the 6.4-inch 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB + 128GB) and will be up for sale on March 25.
Its sibling, the 6.4-inch smartphone Realme 8, is equipped with a 64MP AI quad-camera. The device will be available in three variants — Rs 14,999 (4GB+128GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 16,999 (8GB+128GB) from March 25, the company said in a statement.
"We have successfully reached 30 million number series users globally and undoubtedly our users will find the Realme 8 series to be a fantastic one as well," said Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe.
- Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, realme 8 Pro features a Super AMOLED Fullscreen with ultra-fast in-display fingerprint Scanner, 50W SuperDart Charge and Realme UI 2.0.
- Realme 8 is equipped with Super AMOLED Fullscreen and ultra-fast In-display fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge.
- It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor, featuring Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It offers a 16MP in-display selfie camera.
- The 108MP camera in 8 Pro offers Starry Time-lapse Video and Tilt-shift Time-lapse Video.
- It also features 3X in-sensor zoom, tilt-shift photography mode, new starry mode and many new portrait modes.
- The device has a 16MP in-display selfie camera and comes with a 4500mAh battery with a 50W SuperDart charge that can charge the device to 100 percent in 47 minutes.
- Realme also launched the ‘Smart Scale' to manage body weight. Available for Rs 1,999, it will be up for sale on March 30.
- The company also launched a smart bulb, supporting 16 million colours, in two variants — 9W priced at Rs 799 and 12W at Rs 999.
- With the company's real upgrade programme, the Realme 8 Pro (6GB+128GB) will cost Rs 12,599 and Realme 8 Pro (8GB+128GB) Rs 13,999.
(Inputs from IANS)