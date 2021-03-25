Realme launches 108MP camera phone in 8 series

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartphone brand Realme launched two mid-range smartphones in its much-anticipated 8 series in India, with Realme 8 Pro being equipped with the industry-leading 108MP ultra-quad camera.



Available in two storage variants, the 6.4-inch 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB + 128GB) and will be up for sale on March 25.



Its sibling, the 6.4-inch smartphone Realme 8, is equipped with a 64MP AI quad-camera. The device will be available in three variants — Rs 14,999 (4GB+128GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 16,999 (8GB+128GB) from March 25, the company said in a statement.



"We have successfully reached 30 million number series users globally and undoubtedly our users will find the Realme 8 series to be a fantastic one as well," said Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe.



Realme launches 108MP camera phone in 8 series. Courtesy: Realme

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, realme 8 Pro features a Super AMOLED Fullscreen with ultra-fast in-display fingerprint Scanner, 50W SuperDart Charge and Realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8 is equipped with Super AMOLED Fullscreen and ultra-fast In-display fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor, featuring Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It offers a 16MP in-display selfie camera.

The 108MP camera in 8 Pro offers Starry Time-lapse Video and Tilt-shift Time-lapse Video.

It also features 3X in-sensor zoom, tilt-shift photography mode, new starry mode and many new portrait modes.

The device has a 16MP in-display selfie camera and comes with a 4500mAh battery with a 50W SuperDart charge that can charge the device to 100 percent in 47 minutes.

Realme also launched the ‘Smart Scale' to manage body weight. Available for Rs 1,999, it will be up for sale on March 30.

The company also launched a smart bulb, supporting 16 million colours, in two variants — 9W priced at Rs 799 and 12W at Rs 999.

With the company's real upgrade programme, the Realme 8 Pro (6GB+128GB) will cost Rs 12,599 and Realme 8 Pro (8GB+128GB) Rs 13,999.



(Inputs from IANS)