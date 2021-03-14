Remembering Albert Einstein on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad: 14th March 2021 marks Albert Einstein 143rd birthday. Known for his contributions to Theoretical Physics, Albert Einstein became widely known for his mass-energy equivalence formula (E = mc2).

His scientific works

At the start of his scientific work, Einstein realized the inadequacies of Newtonian mechanics and his special theory of relativity stemmed from an attempt to reconcile the laws of mechanics with the laws of the electromagnetic field.

He dealt with classical problems of statistical mechanics and problems in which they were merged with quantum theory: this led to an explanation of the Brownian movement of molecules.

He investigated the thermal properties of light with a low radiation density and his observations laid the foundation of the photon theory of light.

In his early days in Berlin, Einstein postulated that the correct interpretation of the special theory of relativity must also furnish a theory of gravitation.

In 1916 he published his paper on the general theory of relativity. During this time he also contributed to the problems of the theory of radiation and statistical mechanics.

In the 1920s, Einstein embarked on the construction of unified field theories, although he continued to work on the probabilistic interpretation of the quantum theory, and he persevered with this work in America.

He contributed to statistical mechanics by his development of the quantum theory of a monatomic gas.

He has also accomplished valuable work in connection with atomic transition probabilities and relativistic cosmology.

After his retirement he continued to work towards the unification of the basic concepts of physics, taking the opposite approach, geometrisation, to the majority of physicists.

Interesting facts about Einstein

Einstein became a German citizen in 1914 and remained in Berlin until 1933 when he renounced his citizenship for political reasons and emigrated to America to take the position of Professor of Theoretical Physics at Princeton.

After World War II, Einstein was a leading figure in the World Government Movement, he was offered the Presidency of the State of Israel, which he declined. He collaborated with Dr. Chaim Weizmann in establishing the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Einstein always appeared to have a clear view of the problems of physics and the determination to solve them.

He had a strategy of his own and was able to visualize the main stages on the way to his goal. He regarded his major achievements as mere stepping-stones for the next advance.

He also received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for his services to theoretical physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect.

He married Mileva Maric in 1903 and they had a daughter and two sons.

Their marriage was dissolved in 1919 and in the same year, he married his cousin, Elsa Löwenthal, who died in 1936.

Albert Einstein died on April 18, 1955, at Princeton, New Jersey.

