Remembering Alexander Graham Bell, best known for his invention of the telephone

Hyderabad: A Scottish-born scientist and inventor, Alexander Graham Bell was one of the primary inventors of the telephone. He did important work in communication for the deaf and held more than 18 patents.

Remembering Alexander Graham Bell, best known for his invention of the telephone

Remembering Alexander Graham Bell, best known for his invention of the telephone

Interesting facts about Alexander Graham Bell:-

Graham Bell is best known for inventing the first working telephone in 1876 and establishing the Bell Telephone Company in 1877.

Graham Bell was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on March 3, 1847.

He was the second son of Alexander Melville Bell and Eliza Grace Symonds Bell.

Bell was named after his paternal grandfather.

His father and grandfather were famous in England for their work in the field of speech development called elocution. This inspired Bell to study speech and communication as well.

At 12 years old, Bell invented the de-husking machine for his friend's family grain mill. It was Bell's first in a very long line of practical and famous inventions.

Bell’s mother and wife were both deaf and influenced him to work with principles of acoustics and transmitting sound waves over wires.

He became a voice teacher and worked with his father who developed ‘visible speech’, which was a written system of symbols that instructed the deaf to pronounce sounds. Remembering Alexander Graham Bell, best known for his invention of the telephone

Achievements of Alexander Graham Bell:-

Alexander Graham Bell is most famous for his invention of the telephone, which revolutionized the field of communications.

Bell had an interest in research in numerous areas and made a number of other noteworthy inventions and innovations.

In the 1890s Bell turned his attention to experiments in aviation.

He continued his experiments even after the Wright brothers made the first successful powered controlled flight in 1903. Bell’s particular interest was in developing more aerodynamic wings and propeller blades.

In 1907 he founded the Aerial Experiment Association to further innovation in aviation.

Bell worked with Thomas Watson on the telephone.

He also worked on numerous other inventions, including flying machines and hydrofoils.

Alexander Graham Bell died at his estate in Nova Scotia, Canada, on August 2, 1922. When Bell was lowered into his grave, all telephone services in the US and Canada were suspended for a full minute.

Also Read: 4,627 Indian mobile users stalk their partners through stalkerware apps