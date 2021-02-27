Science and Tech Weekly Wrap

Hyderabad: Science and Tech stories of the week.

OPPO Find X3 Neo leaks indicate it to be rebranded Reno5 Pro+: Report

The upcoming smartphone, Find X3 Neo by Oppo may include a quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 888 processor, etc. PPO Find X3 Neo is expected to be announced in April alongside the Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Lite. Read More.

Features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung lovers can avail themselves of yet another Samsung Phone, Galaxy F62. It launched on Feb 15, 2021, and is scheduled for a sale today, February 22 at 12 noon. Some of the features of the Samsung Galaxy F62 include; a 6.7-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display,7000mAh battery, a quad-camera setup, 32MP front camera with 4K video recording, and slow-mo selfies, etc. Read More.

How smartphone apps extract your data via location tracking

Be careful and before you grant permission to the apps and services. Have a clear understanding of what these permissions do and how safe it is? The first extensive study sheds light on the fact that a range of personal information can be inferred from location-tracking data. Researchers also talk about the fact that how collecting such information can represent a violation of the users' privacy. To this end, the researchers developed a mobile application, TrackingAdvisor that continuously collects user location. Read More.

Playable version of Rare's cancelled N64 game leaks online: Report

UK-based video game developer Rare's unreleased cancelled game 'Dinosaur Planet' for Nintendo 64, which ended up being repurposed into GameCube's Star Fox Adventures, has leaked online and is fully playable. Digital Foundry's John Linneman uploaded 20 minutes of gameplay. As per the Forest of Illusion game will currently not run 100 percent perfectly on any emulator. However, the game will work perfectly fine with flashcards. Read More.

Know all about Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker(16W) and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro, launched in India

For Mi fans and consumers who want to experience high-quality audio, without any interruption, Mi has launched Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro. 16W Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) packs twin 8W x 2 Full Range drivers to ensure high-quality sound output in all directions. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro is Mi's latest neckband style Bluetooth earphones that come with Dual Noise Cancellation (ANC and ENC). Read More.

Features and specifications of LG W41, W41+ and W41 Pro

All three smartphones, LG W41, W41+, and W41 Pro offer the same set of specifications. The only difference between them is in the RAM and storage configuration. LG W41 is available with 4G+ 64GB storage, LG W41+ comes with 4GB+128GB internal storage and LG W41 Pro has 6GB+128GB of onboard storage. All three W41 smartphones support up to 512GB of expandable storage via a microSD card. Read More.

Features and specifications of Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched in India

Microsoft launched Surface Pro 7+ in India. It is a detachable tablet computer. Surface Pro 7+ is purpose-built with the needs of business and education customers in mind. Some of the features of Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ includes; 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, front and rear-facing cameras with 1080p full HD video, Dolby Atmos speakers, dual far-field Studio Microphones, battery life of up to 15 hours, etc. Read More.

Features and specifications of Sony Premium Wireless Speaker 'SRS-RA3000'

Japanese electronic brand Sony launched its premium wireless speaker 'SRS-RA3000' in India. The speaker provides immersive audio enhancement based on Sony's unique algorithm. One can simply pair the speaker with a smartphone, laptop, or tablet using Bluetooth technology. You can use this wireless speaker with Google Assistant-enabled device with Chromecast built-in, etc. Read More.

Microsoft to add text prediction feature in Word on Windows

Tech giant Microsoft is adding a new feature, text prediction in its Word tool on Windows that will come in next month. This feature will help users write more efficiently by predicting text quickly, timely, and accurately. It will work like the 'Smart Compose' option in Google Docs. Read More.

Filter paper can reveal species under the sea

eDNA is recognized as a humane alternative to trawling, and safer than using divers, to detect species and assess biodiversity. The study carried by CSIRO came up with a method by which it is no longer necessary to filter seawater to collect eDNA. Passive eDNA collection using filter papers enables more samples to be collected, increasing the range of ecological questions that eDNA can address. A lot of information about biodiversity can be collected from simple filter papers dipped into the sea. The team is now developing a simple device for passive eDNA collection in marine and fresh waterways. Read More.

TCL enters audio accessories segment in India

Chinese electronic company, TCL is entering into the audio category segment with the launch of a range of audio products in India. The entire range of products has a host of features at competitive prices across segments without compromising on their smart capabilities. These products include; wired and wireless earphones and headphones. TCL launched SOCL100, SOCL200, SOCL300, ACTV100 in wired in-ear headphones. At the same time, the company launched MTRO200, ELIT400NC in premium wired over-the-ear headphones. Read More.

Twitter CEO Dorsey's Square firm invests $170M in Bitcoin

As the Bitcoin value surged dramatically over the past few months, setting new records, the announcement of the firm Square investing $170 million in Bitcoin was made. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey owns the credit and payments firm Square. The investment is part of Square's ongoing commitment to bitcoin, and the company plans to assess its aggregate investment in bitcoin relative to its other investments on an ongoing basis. Read More.

Google Maps gets full-fledged dark mode on Android

In order to combat screen fatigue, dark themes of Google Maps will not only help relaxing your eyes but will also save battery. Once your Google Maps has been updated, you can use it in Dark Theme. Updates with Android Auto include playing voice-activated games like Trivia and Jeopardy, etc. Google is also rolling out Password Checkup to Android to help alert you about potential leaks or data breaches that may have exposed your existing passwords to hackers. Read More.

The Milky Way may be swarming with planets with oceans and continents like here on Earth

A new study reveals about Earth, Venus, and Mars's origination of being created with ice and carbon particles, leading to the possibility of more aquatic planets in our milky way. This research was done at the University of Copenhagen, opening up new hopes of alien life on other planets. Read More.

Features and specifications of Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, launched in India

Realme on Wednesday, Feb 24 introduced the newest additions to its Narzo series family, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A in the Indian market. With Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A, Realme has elevated the gaming experience of young mobile users across the country, with exceptional power, performance, and battery life. Read More.

Sony is working on the next-generation VR headset for PlayStation5

Japanese company Sony is working on the next-generation virtual reality (VR) headset. This new hardware is clearly designed to improve some of the limitations of the original PlayStation VR headset. Sony's original PlayStation VR headset debuted more than four years ago, and users need a special camera adapter to use it on the PS5. Sony is also working on a new VR controller, which will use some of the features found in the DualSense PS5 controller. Read More.

Microorganisms or microbes useful in food industry

Do you know Microorganisms or Microbes such as Bacteria and Fungi play an important role in the food industry? Visalakshi Arigela is explaining the usefulness of these microbes in the food industry. They are produced for making dairy and bakery products, etc. Microbes also ferment the foods such as when we convert milk into curd, etc. Some foods like cheese, buttermilk, cream, green olives, etc are some more examples of food products where the microbes ferment and enhance the flavor of the foods. Read More.

Apple may launch iPhone 13 lineup with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 5G modem

iPhone 13 may be launched with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 5G modem. This will give the new iPhone lineup better battery life, and they could also receive data from both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands at the same time to deliver high data speeds and low-latency coverage. The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, etc. Read More.

Know all about Facebook's BARS, TikTok alike for short video makers and rappers

Interested in rapping! With no/zero experience in rapping, you can use BARS. Create your rap music by simply selecting professionally made beats. Write your own lyrics and record yourself. The app also comes with multiple video filters to make your video a hit. For now, only Apple users can get their hands on it on the App Store. Read More.

Countdown for PSLV rocket's one of longest missions began

The Indian rocket numbered PSLV-C51 is scheduled to lift-off at 10.24 AM from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday(28 February). The countdown for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-51) rocket started at 8.54 a.m on Saturday. The PSLV-C51 carrying the 637-kg Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites (including 13 from the USA). Read More.

PUBG: New State, New mobile game announced for Android and iOS

A new mobile game, 'PUBG: New State' announced by the PUBG universe. This game catapults the battle royale ahead in time for a more futuristic take on the massively multiplayer genre with in-game weapon customisation options. it's a similar vibe to fellow shooter Call of Duty's semi-futuristic military tech from games like Black Ops 3 and 4. PUBG: New State also promises to shake up the formula for PUBG games. Read More.

Students from Varanasi develops a glacier flood alarm sensor

To alert people before any natural disaster, three students from Varanasi developed a glacier flood alarm sensor. This sensor alarm will help in saving thousands of lives. This will alert in case of natural disasters like an avalanche, cloudburst, flood etc. This alarm of the sensor will be placed near the dam or glacier and its receiver will be at the relief centre. The range of the alarm is 500 meter. Read More.

Apple partnership with Kia may be possible for electric vehicle project

Although previously, South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer Kia denied any talks with Apple for electric car manufacturing project, but according to a new report, Kia's partnership with Apple may still be possible. Apple and Kia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last year, agreeing to pursue cooperation in eight sectors, including electric vehicles. Read More.

Now Twitter users will be able to block and mute abusive accounts

Twitter is in plans to let users block and mute abusive accounts. At the moment, users can report abusive behaviour directly from a Tweet, Profile or Direct Message. Multiple Tweets can be included in the same report to help Twitter gain better context while investigating the issues to get those resolved faster. Read More.

Sony is working on the next-generation VR headset for PlayStation5

Japanese company Sony is working on the next-generation virtual reality (VR) headset. This new hardware is clearly designed to improve some of the limitations of the original PlayStation VR headset. Sony's original PlayStation VR headset debuted more than four years ago, and users need a special camera adapter to use it on the PS5. Sony is also working on a new VR controller, which will use some of the features found in the DualSense PS5 controller. Read More.