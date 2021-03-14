Science and Tech Weekly Wrap

Hyderabad: Science and Tech stories of the week.



New NASA Mars rover has same chip as 1998 Apple iMac

Do you know, The most advanced Mars Perseverance rover runs on a chip used in the 1998 Apple iMacs? This is because an advanced chip is actually a detriment to the unique operating conditions of Mars. Mars' atmosphere offers far less protection from harmful radiation and charged particles than Earth's atmosphere. A bad burst of radiation can badly wreck the sensitive electronics of a modern processor.



What Indian women are sharing on twitter

Micro-blogging and Social networking service, Twitter has revealed that Indian women are busy sharing content on fashion, books, beauty, movies and TV, music, food, art, etc. Some women in India use Twitter to pursue their interests, represent their passions, express their personal inhibitions and fears.

LG Innotek and Microsoft team up for 3D sensing cameras

LG Innotek and Mircosoft collab for the development and supply of Time of Flight (ToF) for Microsoft's cloud platform Azure. A ToF module-equipped smartphone or wearable device can support advanced functions such as biometric verification, motion sensing, artificial reality and virtual reality.

Decide what your kids can watch with Google TV kids profiles

Google has now added kids profiles which will give more control to parents in terms to what their kids can watch and which apps they can use. The support for kids profiles will roll out on Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices in the US, starting this month, and globally over the next few months.

Features and specifications of Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop

The Taiwanese tech company, Asus has launched a new gaming laptop TUF Dash F15. Some of the features of the UF Dash F15 gaming laptop are; Latest 11th generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, GeForce RTX 3070/3060 GPU, a tournament-level gaming panel with up to a 240 Hz refresh rate, a versatile Thunderbolt 4 port, and a Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation technology, etc.

OPPO launches F19 Pro series in India, starts at Rs 21,490

The OPPO F19 Pro has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of Rs. 21,490 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at Rs. 23,490. On the other hand, OPPO F19 Pro+ price starts at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Facebook rolled out Instagram Lite app in 170 countries

Social media giant, Facebook is rolling out the Instagram Lite app. This app will be available in 170 countries. The Instagram Lite app will be available only for Android users. Users can download it from the Google Play Store. The new app requires only 2MB to download on Android.

Features and specifications of Sony Alpha 1 Full-frame mirrorless camera

Japanese multinational company, Sony launched a new full-frame mirrorless camera 'Alpha 1' in India. Alpha 1' combines high-resolution and high-speed performance. The camera comes with a 50.1 MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS image sensor. The 'Alpha 1' viewfinder also features the world's first, up to 240 fps and 10 refresh rate, for a super-smooth display.

Google Pay users can view and delete individual transactions and activity records

Indian Users can now view and delete individual transactions and activity records on Google Pay. Its app settings will provide users with more controls to decide, how their Pay activity is used to personalise features within the app. The users receive more relevant offers and rewards based on their activity within Google Pay, including transaction history.

Asteroid 2001 FO32 Will Safely Pass by Earth March 21

Asteroid 2001 FO32 predicted to pass by our planet in 2021. The asteroid is about 0.8 to 1.7 kilometres in diameter. The March 21 encounter will provide an opportunity for astronomers to get a more precise understanding of the asteroid's size and albedo.

Music on Spotify now available in 12 Indian languages

Spotify rolls out in 36 international languages in which 12 of them are Indian. The new languages are already available on the web platform, and today they will begin to roll out on the mobile app.

237 breaches hit healthcare sector in 2020, globally

According to cybersecurity company Tenable, around 237 breaches hit the healthcare sector in 2020. Over 10 crore healthcare records were exposed. The most prominent root cause of healthcare breaches. Ransomware was reported as the most prominent root cause of healthcare breaches.

Google adds new tools in Google Maps

Next time when you get frustrated by a road simply not existing on Google Maps during your journey, you can draw and update the Maps directly via a new road editing tool. Google has made it possible by updating its map editing experience. You can add missing roads by drawing lines, quickly rename roads, change road directionality, and realign or delete incorrect roads.

Info on vaccination centres to be out soon on Google Maps and Search

With over 2.6 crore doses of corona doses administered, Google will soon come up with information on vaccination centres. The company said it has been working closely with the Rapid Risk Response team at the Union Health Ministry to track down the misinformations that is being spread in social media and countering it with science-based messaging on vaccines and pandemic response overall.