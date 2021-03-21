Science and Tech Weekly Wrap

Hyderabad: Science and Tech stories of the week.

Terraria game coming to Google Stadia on March 18

The Terraria game will release on March 18 on Google stadia. Terraria is one of the most successful and most popular indie games of all-time with over half a million user reviews on Steam alone. It's sold 30 million copies across all of its platforms as of April 2020. Read More

5 sports games you should definitely try on Apple Arcade

Fan of Sports Games? Here, we have a list of 5 games you don't want to miss on Apple Arcade. 1. Cricket Through the Ages2. Skate City3. Charrua Soccer4. Ballistic Baseball5. Super Impossible Road Read More

Fossil launched a new Smartwatch, Gen 5E in India

As the premium smartwatch segment witnessed a significant rise in India, luxury watchmaker Fossil has launched an updated Gen 5E to woo the fitness-conscious community in the country. The smartwatch is available in 2 size options, 44mm and 42mm. It is also available in several strap options of black silicone, smoke stainless steel, brown leather, and black stainless steel. Read More

Kitchen Chimney- Say goodbye to smoke and soot with the best kitchen chimney

With living spaces getting smaller due to the growing urbanization, smaller homes with smaller kitchens need smart solutions. To control all that tadka and oil splashes, getting a chimney to work will only make the cooking space more cleaner and the home free from all that irritating sneeze. Read more to understand which chimney will best suit your kitchen. Read More

Twitter to allow security key as only authentication method

Protecting your account on all of your devices is important, so Twitter is going to add multiple security keys for accounts. Now you can enroll and login with more than one physical key on both mobile and web. Read More

Clubhouse announced a new creator accelerator program

Voice-based social media platform Clubhouse has announced a new creator accelerator program that is aimed to help content creators who are using the social network. Read More

New Study Challenges Long-Held Theory of Fate of Mars’ Water

Billions of years ago, according to geological evidence, abundant water flowed across Mars and collected into pools, lakes, and deep oceans. New NASA-funded research shows a substantial quantity of its water, between 30 and 99% is trapped within minerals in the planet’s crust. The research Challenges the current theory that due to the Red Planet’s low gravity, its water escaped into space. Read More

BMW unveils its 1st all-electric sedan i4, arriving this year

Leading German luxury car-maker BMW Group has unveiled its first all-electric sedan called i4 that will enter the global market this year. The BMW i4 model line will be available in different versions covering ranges of up to 482 km. BMW has also announced version 8 of its iDrive operating system that will feature a new dashboard layout and visual design. Read More

Intel unveils 11th Gen Core S-series desktop processors

Intel has unveiled its 11th Gen Core S-series desktop processors. The codename of this chip is Rocket Lake-S. The chip will deliver more performance to gamers. 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors are designed to transform hardware and software efficiency and increase raw gaming performance. Read More

Features and specifications of OPPO Reno5 F

Oppo has launched its new smartphone, OPPO Reno5 F. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup and MediaTek chipset. Some of the features of OPPO Reno5 F includes; a 6.43-inch FHD+ 60Hz AMOLED display, a 48MP quad-camera, powered by MediaTek's Helio P95 chipset, etc. Read More

Features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 launched in India

Samsung launched 3 new smartphones --A-series; Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung A52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 in India. Some of the common features of the Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 includes; a versatile quad-camera setup, a 32MP snapper for selfies, a 25W fast Charger, a 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1, etc. Read More

Features and specifications of Micromax IN 1, launched in India

Micromax has launched a new affordable smartphone, Micromax IN 1 in India. The smartphone comes in two variants, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Some of the features of Micromax IN 1 are; a 6.67-inch full HD+ punch-hole display, a triple rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery, etc. Read More

NASA, SpaceX Sign Joint Spaceflight Safety Agreement

NASA and SpaceX have signed a joint agreement to formalize both parties’ strong interest in the sharing of information to maintain and improve space safety. This agreement enables a deeper level of coordination, cooperation, and data sharing, and defines the arrangement, responsibilities, and procedures for flight safety coordination. The focus of the agreement is on conjunction avoidance and launch collision avoidance between NASA spacecraft and the large constellation of SpaceX Starlink satellites, as well as related rideshare missions. The conjunction is defined as a close approach between two objects in space, usually at a very high speed. Read More