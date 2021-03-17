Snapchat launched a new entertainment platform, Spotlight in India

New Delhi: Photo-messaging app Snapchat launched its new entertainment platform 'Spotlight' for user-generated content in India.



According to the company, Spotlight surfaces the most entertaining snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place and will become tailored to each Snapchatter over time, based on their preferences and favourites.

Introducing Spotlight on Snapchat . Courtesy: Snapchat





With over 5 billion snaps created each day, Spotlight aims to empower the Snapchat community to express themselves and reach a larger audience in a new way.

How to Edit Your Snaps for Spotlight.Courtesy: Snapchat





Spotlight has been designed to entertain the Snapchat community while living up to the snaps' values, with their wellbeing as a top priority. Spotlight content is moderated and doesn't allow for public comments. Snaps submitted to Spotlight must respect the content guidelines to receive a distribution.

How to Submit a Snap to Spotlight. Courtesy: Snapchat





Snap's $1m a day programme will also be available in India, celebrating and rewarding the creativity of local Snapchatters and offering a chance for creators to earn a share of a $1 million daily fund.



How to Share from Spotlight. Courtesy: Snapchat



Apart from India, Spotlight is now available in Mexico and Brazil, having launched in 11 countries previously (the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France).



(Inputs from IANS)