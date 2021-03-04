Sony announces 6 PlayStation VR games for later this year

San Francisco: Sony has announced a new slate of PlayStation VR games for later this year that includes a virtual reality adaptation of Doom 3, as well as titles from a few successful VR studios.



The company announced a new generation of PSVR for its PlayStation 5 console last month. The headset will come with a redesigned controller, a single cord instead of the original cable box, and a higher-resolution screen, among other upgrades.



But Sony hasn't unveiled the headset or offered many details, and it's said the device won't arrive in 2021. So today's games will be launching for PSVR -- with the promise of a better experience down the line, reports The Verge.



Doom 3 VR, the only title with a precise release date, will launch on March 29 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.



It's a "retooled" port of the original 2004 shooter and its two expansions, designed for PSVR's gun-like Aim accessory. A short trailer offers a preview of the gameplay and updated graphics, the report said.



This is the second Doom game for PSVR, following the 2017 VR original Doom VFR. It's also not the first time Doom 3 has appeared in VR.



The game was originally promised as part of the Oculus Rift headset launch, but it was cancelled amid a lawsuit from Doom rights holder ZeniMax. (ZeniMax was acquired by Sony's rival Microsoft last year.) More recently, a modding team unofficially ported Doom 3 to the Oculus Quest, the report said.



Vertigo Games, creator of zombie VR shooter Arizona Sunshine, will be bringing its cooperative followup After the Fall to PSVR as well.



PlayStation VR will also be supporting I Expect You To Die 2 -- a sequel to the wildly successful escape room title, originally announced for Steam in January.



(Inputs from IANS)