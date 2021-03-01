New Delhi: Sony's PSN status page reported that "You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features" on platforms including the PS Vita, PS3, PS4 and PS5.
"We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience," read the support page.
Engadget reported that the outage may be affecting some games like Call of Duty: Warzone or Minecraft, while other games like Fortnite seem to be accessible.
"It appears that PSN is experiencing an outage/issues. More details can be found at the following links. We're monitoring the issue on our end," tweeted Klei, a video game studio based in Canada.
It appears that PSN is experiencing an outage / issues. More details can be found at the following links. We're monitoring the issue on our end. https://t.co/8upjg4tsPthttps://t.co/9aBuXop2xD
