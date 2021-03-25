San Francisco: Twitter is working on a new feature where its users will be able to express themselves in Facebook-style emojis.
The micro-blogging platform has begun a survey asking users, how they feel about a broader set of emoji-style reactions, reports TechCrunch.
"We're exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.
The survey proposes reaction emojis, like a heart (like), laughing face with tears (funny), thinking face (interesting) and crying face (sad), among others.
Twitter is also planning a general likes or dislikes for the tweet with either a thumbs up or thumbs down and more such emojis.
The survey "asked the respondents how they would want to take advantage of a downvote or dislike".
Twitter emoji research is still in the early stages. Few users have already started to tweet on the new emoji feature of Twitter.
-
TWITTER EMOJIS ARE SUPERIOR pic.twitter.com/eia3PvaSky— samara? 🥸 (@buggospagettio) March 25, 2021
Twitter's design chief Dantley Davis recently hinted that such emojis might be coming soon.
"We'll have something for you soon," he replied to a user who said that Twitter should go the way of LinkedIn and Facebook and offer several reaction emojis rather than just a heart.
Twitter has already been launching emojis for specific days and festivals, especially in India.
Also Read: Twitter announces measures to protect India assembly polls
(Inputs from IANS)