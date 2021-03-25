Twitter may soon launch Facebook-styled emojis

San Francisco: Twitter is working on a new feature where its users will be able to express themselves in Facebook-style emojis.



The micro-blogging platform has begun a survey asking users, how they feel about a broader set of emoji-style reactions, reports TechCrunch.



"We're exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.



The survey proposes reaction emojis, like a heart (like), laughing face with tears (funny), thinking face (interesting) and crying face (sad), among others.



Twitter is also planning a general likes or dislikes for the tweet with either a thumbs up or thumbs down and more such emojis.

The survey "asked the respondents how they would want to take advantage of a downvote or dislike".



Twitter emoji research is still in the early stages. Few users have already started to tweet on the new emoji feature of Twitter.





Twitter's design chief Dantley Davis recently hinted that such emojis might be coming soon.



"We'll have something for you soon," he replied to a user who said that Twitter should go the way of LinkedIn and Facebook and offer several reaction emojis rather than just a heart.



Twitter has already been launching emojis for specific days and festivals, especially in India.



(Inputs from IANS)