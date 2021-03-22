67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush win top honours

Hyderabad: The 67th National Film Awards were announced at a press conference at the National Media Centre on Monday. The annual event is held on May 3, however, the ceremony had been deferred last year in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. The honour for Best Actor category is shared by Manoj Vajpayee for his film Bhonsle and Tamil actor Dhanush for his film Asuran.

The full ceremony is available for streaming on PIB India's Facebook page as well as the official YouTube channel.

This time, there were 461 films in the Feature Film category and 220 films in the Non-Feature Film category. In the most film-friendly states, there were entries from 13 states.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 released Chhichhore has bagged award in the Best Hindi Film category.