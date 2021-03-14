Aa rahi hai police! Sooryavanshi gets release date, finally

Hyderabad: Rohit Shetty's ambitious Sooryavanshi will finally come alive on the big screen in 2021. As announced earlier, the makers will not have the film released other than on big screens first and the release date for the Akshay Kumar starrer has been locked.

Akshay Kumar will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba respectively in special appearances while Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife.

Sooryvanshi trailer was released a year ago with the release date of March 24, 2020. The makers hold back the release for a year as they were confident enough for their film. As the cinemas have now reopened with 100% capacity, the makers have shared that the film will hit big screens on April 30, 2021.

"THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER! Get ready for an action-packed entertainer, kyunki - aa rahi hai police! Collision symbol #Sooryavanshi in cinemas worldwide on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril," reads the tweet on the official handle of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Sooryavanshi also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment.