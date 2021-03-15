Aamir Khan quits social media with a gratitude post

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has announced that he is going off social media, permanently. The actor who has millions of followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram has decided to leave the social media sites as he wanted to 'drop the pretence' of being active on social media.

Aamir has shared a statement on all his social media handles announcing his exit from the platforms.

"Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media," wrote Aamir.

Revealing the reason behind his move, the PK star wrote, "Considering that I am so active anyway I've decided to drop the pretence."

He further ensured his fans that the channel of communication will continue with an official handle of his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

"We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! so future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle @akppl_official. Lot's of love always, a."

Aamir who joined Facebook in 2009 has 18 mn followers on the platform. The actor joined Twitter in the same year and has 26 mn plus followers on the micro blogging site while his Instagram following stands at 3.6 mn followers.