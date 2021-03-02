Aamir Khan shelves idea of directing Mahabharat fearing controversy?

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was set out to adapt the mythological epic Mahabharat for digital platform. The actor, however, has shelved his dream project, reports suggest.

Aamir was ambitious about the adaption of the epic saga for a web show and was diligently researching for the project for over two years now. The 55-year-old actor has now dropped the project as he can't give two more years to make the web series. At this point in his career, what Khan needs is a "big star-studded feature film directed by a reliable director", a webloid quoted source as saying.

The source further shared that Aamir's idea of not going ahead with Mahabharat can't only be attributed to the commerce and time that the project demands. The actor is also fearing the uncalled for controversies that the project might entangle him into as he feels that now is not the right time to make the Mahabharat.

Aamir aside, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor-turned-producer Deepika Padukone are also planning to come up with a big screen adaption of epic. While Padukone's ambitious film is said to be seen through the eyes of Draupadi which will give a fresh take on the mythological tale, details about Rajamouli's project are still under wraps.