Adarsh Gourav thanks Ramin Bahrani after BAFTA nod, Priyanka 'ecstatic'

Hyderabad: Actor Adarsh Gourav, the breakout star of 2021, recently thanked director Ramin Bahrani for "trusting" him with the character of Balram in the Netflix film The White Tiger after earning a nomination in the lead actor category at 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.

Gourav starred as the lead character in Bahrani's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 award-winning novel 'The White Tiger'. Apart from Gourav, the film bagged a nomination for Bahrani in the adapted screenplay category.

An elated Gourav took to Instagram to share his happiness over the announcement. The 26-year-old actor is nominated alongside Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen, (Another Round), and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).

READ | The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani: Continue to draw upon Satyajit Ray's work

Global star Priyanka Chopra who also featured in The White Tiger took to her Instagram account to congratulate Gourav and Bahrani for the nods. In the caption, the Mary Kom star said that she feels a sense of pride to have acted and been an executive producer on The White Tiger.

PeeCee also heaped praise at Gourav, saying he deserved the recognition for his powerful performance. She wrote, "What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @gouravadarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let's get it."

The White Tiger premiered in January 2021 on Netflix and also starred Rajkummar Rao and Mahesh Manjrekar.