After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's younger son Rajvir Deol all set to enter films

Hyderabad: After Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor joining the films, news of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's younger son Rajvir Deol following in his father's footsteps to become an actor has surfaced. The newbie will be the third generation into films after his grandfather and former superstar Dharmendra and his father Sunny.

For his debut, Rajvir has reportedly decided to go ahead with a rom-com directed by Avnish Barjatya who is the son of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. The film will also mark Avnish's directorial debut. The film is said to be a destination wedding romcom and makers have brought in several young actors with Rajvir as the leading man. Avnish has also written the script for the film which is yet to get its leading lady.

Sunny introduced his elder son Karan Deol with a romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film had received a lukewarm response upon its release in 2019.