After Kartik Aaryan, now Aamir Khan tests COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad: After Kartik Aaryan, now superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The 56-year-old actor is doing well and has home quarantined himself.

Aamir, who is busy with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, has home quarantined himself after testing positive for the virus. The actor has also informed his staff to take the test and take all the necessary precautions. Khan will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha after he completely recovers.

On March 16, the actor had attended the screening of his close friend Amin Hajee's directorial debut Koi Jaane Na. The screening was reportedly the last event he had attended before he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Sidhhant Chaturvedi and others have been infected with the virus.