After Ranbir, now SLB tests COVID-19 positive; Alia's test results awaited

Hyderabad: After actor Ranbir Kapoor, now ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive of COVID-19. The filmmaker is reportedly quarantined in his office while Alia Bhatt, who headlines his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi has also undergone the COVID-19 test.

According to reports, SLB, 58, is said to have contracted the virus while shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. Shooting for the film which is slated to hit big screens on July 30 has come to halt as SLB got infected with the virus. After Bhansali and beau Ranbir tested COVID-19 positive, Alia too has got herself tested and results for the same are awaited.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will suffer to a great extent as the team was in the last leg of the shoot and the release date has already been announced. After SLB and Alia, rest of the cast and crew of the film are also getting tested for the same.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is on medication and living in quarantine at home. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her son's health update.