After Shillong, Ayushmann now jets off to Delhi for Anek shoot - watch video

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is as much known for wrapping films swiftly as for his distinguished script choices. The actor is currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha's upcoming directorial venture Anek and for the same he has jetted off to Delhi after wrapping up the Shillong schedule.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram Stories to share an update about Anek shoot progress. The actor has shared a video wherein he is sitting alongside Anubhav in a Delhi-bound flight.

Nothing much is known about the film except the name of Ayushmann's character and the makers roping in international action director Stefan Richter, who is known for his larger-than-life yet realistic action choreography. The film will release on September 17.

Ayushmann's slit eyebrow in the first look of the film has grabbed eyeballs and while talking about his character in the film and sporting a distinct look, Ayushmann has earlier said that he is fortunate to collaborate with filmmakers who encourage him to add his creative inputs to their vision of storytelling.

"The eyebrow slit I am sporting in Anek was an idea I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that the audience has never seen me in, and I am glad that people have noticed and are discussing it," Khurrana had earlier told a newswire.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui ready for release. The actor will be moving on to Doctor G after wrapping Anek.