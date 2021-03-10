Ahan Shetty wraps debut film 'Tadap' shoot

Mumbai: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has finished shooting for his debut Bollywood film "Tadap", which is slated to release on September 24. Ahan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans.

"It's a wrap on my first film!! Going to hold on to these memories forever. Thank you to the whole team of TADAP and everyone who pushed me in ways I didn't know I could. #sajidnadiadwala's #TADAP in cinemas near you on September 24th!" the actor wrote.

The official Twitter account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, producers of the film, also tweeted to share the update.

Also read: Mohanlal receives COVID-19 vaccine, thanks govt and medical staff

"Last Day on the sets of #Tadap! It's not just a film, it's an emotion altogether! #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap -- An Incredible Love Story releasing on 24th Sept 2021 in theatres near you!," reads the tweet posted by the production house.

"Tadap" is a remake of the 2018 Telugu hit "RX 100". The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It features actress Tara Sutaria in the female lead.

IANS