Airline gives big shout out to 'saviour' Sonu Sood

Hyderabad: Impressed by actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work, private airline SpiceJet has dedicated an aircraft livery for a Boeing 737 to the actor. Sonu is the first Indian actor to make it to the livery of a domestic airline.

The livery includes a picture of Sood with the text "A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood." The airline took to Twitter to share a series of tweets heaping praise on the actor for his philanthropic activities during the COVID-induced lockdown, especially helping migrant workers reach their hometowns.

Reacting to the airline's tribute, Sonu too took to Twitter and wrote: "Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet."

The airline's decision of honoring Sonu comes after he earned laurels for his humanitarian work during the lockdown. Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also helped people by giving them face shields, food, mobile phones and more.

Meanwhile, Sonu has written a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the COVID lockdown. Titled "I Am No Messiah", the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help. In his memoir, Sonu combines the extraordinary experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai.