Aishwarya Rai's Pakistani doppelganger takes social media by storm

Hyderabad: A Pakistani woman named Aamna Imran has grabbed the spotlight on social media platforms for her resemblance to iconic beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

We often come across doppelgangers of Bollywood celebrities. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma or Jacqueline Fernandez -- many celebrities and their lookalikes have made headlines in the past. The latest star to find her yet another lookalike is Aishwarya.

Though there have been several pictures of Aishwarya's look-alikes surfacing on social media, netizens think beauty blogger Aamna Imran, who according to her social media profile hails from Pakistan, has a very close resemblance to the green-eyed beauty.

When a celebrity photog shared her pictures on Instagram, netizens were quick enough to find the resemblance and few even accused the fashion blogger of going under the knife to attain the features like Aishwarya.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike Sachin Tiwari lands in legal soup

Aamna, however, denied the claims of surgery in an Instagram post. She wrote, "THANK YOU! Humbled. Thankful to all of you for the love, positivity and kindness! Blessed and no surgeries (negativity belongs behind me). Much love to all!"

While Aishwarya's doppelganger is enjoying the attention of media and fans, she is not the first of her lot. Lookalikes of Bollywood diva have made headlines in the past as well.

In June 2020, fans were drooling over pictures of Aishwarya's lookalike Amrutha Saju. The pictures from a photoshoot inspired by Aishwarya’s characters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar had created a stir on social media.

Ardent fans of Aishwarya would remember how a Persian model Mahlagha Jaberi was also all over the tabloids in 2017. Her pictures broke the internet thanks to her striking resemblance with former Miss World.