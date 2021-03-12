Alia Bhatt is 'Major missing' COVID-struck Ranbir Kapoor, shares pic

Hyderabad: Actor Alia Bhatt, who visited Mukteshwar Temple in Mumbai's Juhu on the occasion of Maha Shivratri to ask for 'something special', has shared that she is missing her beau Ranbir Kapoor who has tested COVID-19 positive earlier this week.

On Friday, Alia took to Instagram to share a picture that showed her holding boyfriend Ranbir's hand. "Major missing," she wrote alongside the image, which has garnered more than a million likes in two hours. Ranbir, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has been receiving treatment at home, in isolation.

Incidentally, it has been rumoured for a while that Alia and Ranbir are set to tie the knot and building a home in Pali Hills. The duo was spotted at the construction site together last month with RK's mother Neetu Kapoor.

READ | SLB-Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi attempts to 'malign 200 yrs of actual history'

Meanwhile, Alia shared a social media note on Thursday assuring fans that as she has tested negative, and that she would resume work.

Her note on Instagram stories had read: "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!"

The actor undertook COVID test after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly tested positive for the virus earlier this week. She has been shooting lately for Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi in the city.