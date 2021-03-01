Alia Bhatt turns producer with Darlings, unveils film's logo - watch

Hyderabad: Actor Alia Bhatt has launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. She has posted her company's logo on Instagram along with the official announcement about her debut production, Darlings.

"And I am so happy to announce... PRODUCTION! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales," she wrote on Sunday night.

Within minutes of the announcement about her banner, Alia surprised her fans with the news of her maiden film as a producer.

READ | Alia Bhatt to star in Darlings produced by SRK, film to go on floors soon

"This one's special! 😊♥️ Announcing #Darlings, my first ever production under @eternalsunshineproduction, in association with my fav @iamsrk’s @redchilliesent! Starring the amazing @shefalishahofficial, @itsvijayvarma, @roshan.matthew Directed by @jasmeet_k_reen & produced by @gaurikhan, @_gauravverma," reads the caption alongside the video revealing Darlings' title logo.

The news about Alia's production house has been doing rounds since 2019 but nothing official was said up until now. Alia will soon be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and also has Brahmastra, RRR and Darlings lined up over the next months.