Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi to lock horns with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam on July 30

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi will be taking on Radhe Shyam headlined by Prabhas and Pooja Hegde on July 30. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

SLB's film will be locking horns with Baahubali star Prabhas' much-awaited romantic drama Radhe Shyam which is multilingual, and will probably release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions shared a new poster of the film, featuring Bhatt dressed in a saree, sporting a prominent red bindi, nose ring and a braid.

READ | Immortals of Meluha to be adapted in film by SLB? Amish Tripathi answers

"Fiery and feisty, she's ready to reign! Celebrating the man, his vision and 10th directorial, #GangubaiKathiawadi. Teaser out today. In cinemas on July 30, 2021," the tweet read.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt''s Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on July 30

The announcement marks the 57th birthday of Bhansali, known for movies such as Khamoshi: The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Gangubai Kathiawadi features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The drama was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic. Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.