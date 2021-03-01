'All the best villain,' says Tiger as rumoured GF Disha begins Ek Villain sequel shoot

Hyderabad: Ek Villain Returns featuring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in lead roles has gone on floors in Mumbai. Disha and the makers of the film announced commencement of shoot via social media.

Disha posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, her back is towards the camera and she is seen wearing a black jacket that reads: "Ek Villain Returns."

"And here we go #ekvillainreturns @mohitsuri @balajimotionpictures," Disha captioned the image.

Her rumoured beau and actor Tiger Shroff wrote: "All the best villain".

Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff too commented: "Woohoo! All the best, my D. Kill it like you always do."

Earlier last year, media reports suggested that Aditya Roy Kapoor was paired opposite Tara Sutaria for Ek Villain Returns, however, now the Ashiqui 2 star has been replaced by the Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villian that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on February 11 next year.