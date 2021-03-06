Anshula wishes Janhvi on b'day, Khushi shares unseen childhood video

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janvhi Kapoor, who celebrates her birthday today is receiving warm wishes from family and friends from the industry. Showering love upon the birthday girl, her younger sister Khushi Kapoor and half-sister Anshula Kapoor took to social media and shared some fun pictures of the time that they spent together.

Khushi took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything🤍 I love you always," alongside a collage of her pictures with Janhvi and a video of the birthday girl from her childhood days.

Reminding Janhvi about her strengths, Anshula penned a warm birthday post and shared a string of pictures wherein the sisters are seen having fun.

Anshula wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine @janhvikapoor ❤️ you are so much stronger and braver than you give yourself credit for and there’s nothing in this world that you can’t conquer when you set your mind to it. You have this ability to find joy in all the hidden corners and in the littlest of things - and that’s something I hope I can learn from you. You love with all your heart and you deserve all the joyful, sunshiny love the universe has to offer in multitude! May you realize every dream you dream, may you unleash your magic in all its glory without holding anything back, May you always be surrounded by laughter, yummy food, palkova, hugs and happiness.. I hope you always feel a force field around yourself that lets you know that you are loved, you are safe, and you’re not alone. I love you with all my heart. 😘 #MyBaeBestBae #SistersBeforeMisters."

Janhvi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor also wished her sister on the occasion by sharing a collage of two photos, which showed them hugging each other. One photo showed the sisters as children while the other showed them all grown up. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Roohi, which is set to hit the big screens on March 11 this year. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

The upcoming horror-comedy will become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.