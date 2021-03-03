Anushka Sharma announces Netflix original series Mai

Hyderabad: While actor Anushka Sharma is yet to announce her next, the producer in her is on a roll for sure. After the success of Paatal Lok, Anushka is all set to return to the producer's duty for a Netflix original series titled, Mai.

Anushka, who recently embraced motherhood, is yet to announce her next outing as an actor. But before that, she has announced her forthcoming production venture Mai which is said to be a crime-thriller.

After Netflix unveiled a line-up of 15 original series, including shows headlined by Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon and the returning seasons of audience favourite Delhi Crime and She, Anushka took to social media to announce Mai.

Sharing a picture from the series, Anushka wrote, "Oh, Mai! What happens when a docile, 47-year-old wife-and-mother finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power? WE WILL SOON FIND OUT. I’m excited to announce our Netflix original series, Mai, that follows timid Sheel into an entanglement with crime and politics that will forever change her and the world she inhabits. Are you ready? @netflix_in #AbMenuMeinSabNew."

Mai features Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, Seema Pahwa, Prashant Narayanan among others in pivotal roles.

Sharma gave birth to her daughter Vamika on January 11. Talking about her return to the screens, the actor had earlier said that she will be back shooting once she delivers her first child, and establishes a system at home that ensures her to balance her child, home and professional life.