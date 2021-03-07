Aparshakti Khurana talks about his favourite female directors

Mumbai: Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who has been directed by some well known female directors says that he has been lucky in his career. As everyone celebrates International Women's Day on Monday, the actor talks about his favourite female directors and the positive energy they bring with their craft.

Aparshakti says, "I have had the good fortune of working with these women directors. They are more sensitive when they tell a story and there is a very different vibe on their sets.

The actor was first directed by Leena Yadav in the 2018 film "Rajma Chawal", he later did a music video "Ruka Ruka", in 2019, which was directed by Ukrainian director Dar Gai.

The same year Tahira Kashyap directed him in the music video "Kudiye Ni". A while back, Aparshakti shot for an anthology and one of the directors on that anthology is Nitya Mehra.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal spends his Sunday at Uri Base Camp

Detailing his experience of working with each of them, the actor, who will soon be seen in the web series "Stardust" says, "Leena is a keen observer and understands the complexities of human behaviour very well. Dar Gai is amazing to work with. We had a relevant storyline but it was her vision and aesthetics that made 'Ruka Ruka' a visual spectacle."

Aparshakti adds, "As for Nitya, I'm a big fan of 'Made In Heaven' n especially her episode. So, when I got the chance to be directed by her, I was really excited. She is extremely warm and calm and that reflects in her work."

As of Tahira, who is also Aparshakti's elder brother Ayushmann's better half, the actor says, "I have known Tahira bhabhi for a long time now. I love her way of organic storytelling and With her, work never felt like work; it was like a vacation. Plus I really want to mention that she has a very keen eye for emotions"

IANS