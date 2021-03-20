Ayushmann wraps Anek, reveals why he got emotional on last day of shoot

Hyderabad: In three months from wrapping Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Bollywood hit-machine Ayushmann Khurrana has completed the shooting of yet another film. The actor on Saturday announced the wrap-up for his upcoming spy-thriller film Anek, for which he had been shooting in Delhi and North East.

Ayushmann, who headed to Delhi for the shooting of the last schedule of the flick on Tuesday, took to his Instagram and posted pictures reviving his special moments from the film.

Taking to the captions, the Andhadhun actor wrote, "It's a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It's full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema."

The actor further explained why did he become emotional on the last day of shoot by noting, "Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East."

Concluding the caption, Ayushmann penned down the description of his series of pictures that he shared on Instagram.

READ | What? Ayushmann, Vicky and Kartik warned Varun about Sara!

For the first picture, he described that the snap is "his last shot in the film", the second picture is with his director Anubhav Sinha, third is with his team and the fourth is the last time when he "used his stationary in the film".

Anubhav Sinha's next directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana will release on September 17, 2021. The film marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film Article 15.

After a serious film, next for Ayushmann is a campus comedy titled Doctor G. The actor will soon commence shooting for the film which will also star Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.