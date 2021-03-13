'Be prepared to burn', Tanushree warns haters ahead of comeback

Hyderabad: Actor Tanushree Dutta, who courted the limelight for a while but could not continue her journey in the world of glitz and sparkle, is gearing up for the second innings after she opened the floodgates for the #Metoo movement in India.

In February, Tanushree said that she is looking at her future projects as an extension of her career not as her second innings in the entertainment industry. The actor has now taken to social media and wrote how her spirit is ready to take on the strongest of illusions as she can see through them now.

Dutta took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of herself on which she wrote, "I'm seeing the game now. I see it clearly...I can't be kept down... I'm an eagle and it's in my DNA to rise above the sparrows, ducks and vultures."

The actor, who turned flagbearer of the #MeToo movement in India after she came back from abroad and talked about her harassment incident involving actor Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, also warned haters to be 'prepared to burn' if her transformation has shaken them up.

"The illusion is strong but my spirit is in and of the creator. I see through it now. Sorry but the best of me is yet to come so if this transformation makes you a bit hot and uncomfortable then be prepared to burn," she concluded.

For her comeback, Tanushree has been attending dance classes and has also been regularly going for swimming, yoga, and cycling, besides a few other fitness regimes all at once. Not only this, she has been actively involved in meditation and spiritual practices too. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2010 film Apartment.