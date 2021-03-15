Beyonce most awarded female artiste in Grammy history

Los Angeles: With her four wins at 2021 Grammy Awards, pop diva Beyonce became the most awarded female artiste in the history of the ceremony.

At the 63rd edition of Grammys, organised by the Recording Academy, Beyonce was nominated in nine categories and won an award with Megan Thee Stallion for Savage (Remix) for best rap song as well as one for Black Parade for best R&B performance.

Read: RRR makers drop Alia Bhatt's first look as Sita on her birthday

In the pre-telecast premiere ceremony, the pop star won the best music video award for Brown Skin Girl and another trophy for Savage.

With 28 Grammy wins in all, Beyonce broke a mark set by veteran singer Alison Krauss. She trails only classical conductor Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys.

As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time. And so, I want to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," the pop singer said after winning the R&B performance award for Black Parade".

Read: Alia Bhatt b'day bash: Deepika, Ranveer make solo entry, Arjun arrives with Malaika

She also congratulated her and music producer Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, credited as a collaborator on the song, for the win.

"I know my daughter is watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you. And I'm so honored to be your Mommy," she added.

Blu Ivy, nine, became the second youngest act to win a Grammy in show's history. Leah Peasall was eight when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 ceremony for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack.

Read: HBD Alia Bhatt: The actor, entrepreneur and influencer

Hosted by Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show", the 2021 Grammy Awards were held at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Other venues were used for the reading of nominations and announcement of winners in various categories.

PTI