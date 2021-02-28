Bipasha posts video from Maldives holiday
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, are back from their refreshing Maldives vacation but continue to treat their fans with pictures of their trip. On Sunday, Bipasha posted a video of her cycling in the property where they were staying at Maldives, on Instagram.
In the video, the actress looks stunning in a white sheer ensemble and we also get a glimpse of the beautiful locales of Maldives. She captioned the video as, "Island lifeY#onewithnature @stregismaldives (sic)."
IANS