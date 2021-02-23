Chehre, Bhoot Police set for theatrical release, dates locked

Hyderabad: The release dates of actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's upcoming horror-comedy titled Bhoot Police and Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre costarring Emraan Hashmi have been revealed.

Bachchan and Hashmi took to Instagram and shared the first look as well as the release date of the film. "Uncover the real Chehre. The much-awaited mystery-thriller in theatres on April 30," both the actors captioned their post.

Chehre is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chehre will be Bachchan's first release of 2021. He will follow it up with Sairat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's Jhund, due to come out on June 18.

Meanwhile, the horror-comedy film Bhoot Police will release in theatres on September 10. The film stars Saif, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun in lead roles.

"SAIF - ARJUN: #BHOOTPOLICE ARRIVES ON 10 SEPT 2021 + TEASER POSTER... #BhootPolice - the horror-comedy starring #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam - to release in cinemas on 10 Sept 2021... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday.

Shoot for the film began last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia.