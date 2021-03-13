Chehre makers contemplate if Rhea Chakraborty should promote the film

Hyderabad: Actor Rhea Chakraborty will soon be seen in the suspense drama Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The Rumy Jafry directorial also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. Will the actor be part of the film's promotions is something the makers are yet to figure out.

Chehre is nearing release and soon the star cast will be busy promoting the film and according to reports the team is discussing whether Rhea, who plays the female lead opposite Emraan, should be brought forward to promote the film or not.

Rhea has been maintaining a low profile since the Sushant and NCB episode. While the film’s director reportedly opines that the actor is ready to face the world, others in the team are worried that she would be bombarded with awkward questions if she faces the press for promoting Chehre.

After being excluded from the film's poster, Rhea was missing from Chehre's teaser which released on March 11. The actor recently made a comeback on social media on the occasion of International Women's Day, months after she was released from jail. Rhea posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen holding her mother's hand. Her last update on the photo-sharing website was on August 27, 2020, shortly after which she went off social media following the controversy that has hounded her after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.