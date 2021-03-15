Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern remake gets director?

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will be co-producing and starring in the upcoming official remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. The makers have reportedly roped in director Amit Sharma to helm the film.

The Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer 2015 Hollywood film was announced with Deepika and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead. After Kapoor's demise and ongoing pandemic, the project got derailed. The makers, however, are now moving ahead with the project with Amit at the helm.

While the film is delayed by a year, the makers have now intensified the search for a senior actor who can step into Rishi's shoes. The project is jointly produced by Deepika and Sunir Kheterpal under their banners Ka Productions and Azure Entertainment respectively. Talking about the film, Deepika had earlier said that it is an "intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace."

The film is reportedly scheduled to go on floors in mid-2021.