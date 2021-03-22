Did you know 2 YO Meezaan featured in Boogie Woogie title song?

Hyderabad: Actor Meezaan, who debuted on the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced Malaal in 2019, has faced the camera for the small screen as a toddler.

Meezaan's uncle Naved Jaffrey was the brain behind India's most celebrated dance reality show Boogie Woogie in 90s. The show also featured his father Javed Jeffery as one of the three judges. So popular was the show among youth that for 90s kids, the mere mention of Boogie Woogie would open floodgates of nostalgia.

But, not many would know that the title song of the show also featured a two-year-old Meezaan. Have a look at the Boogie Woogie title track below and try to spot the kid who now makes every girl's heart flutter with his looks.

Meezaan had made the revelation in a promotional interview for Malaal. In the throwback interview, the actor is seen saying that he grew up watching the show as it aired for 17 years. The actor also admitted that whatever dancing he know is because of the show as he learned so much just listening to his dad, uncle and Ravi Behl's conversations with the contestants on the show.

Meanwhile, Meezaan will next be seen in Priyadarshan's upcoming film, Hungama 2, featuring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.