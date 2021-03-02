Disha Patani hangs out with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff and his family

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who kickstarted the shoot of Ek Villain Returns on Monday morning, was seen ending her day on a happy note with alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his family.

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff accompanied him as he stepped out with Disha a night before he ringed in his 31st birthday. Tiger and the ladies were spotted dining at a restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex.

For the occasion, Disha opted a brown latex top which she paired with black high waist jeans and a pair of black heels while Tiger was seen in a grey T-shirt and dark grey jeans.

On the work front, Patani was last seen in the action-thriller Malang, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has got a number of films in the pipeline including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and KTina.

Tiger will be seen in Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise. The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film Heropanti. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria.