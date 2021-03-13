'Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge': Salman announces Radhe release date

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be back on the screen with yet another bigger than life story, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. After assuring exhibitors' associations for releasing the film in theaters, Salman has now announced Radhe's release date.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was scheduled to release in 2020 but got pushed due to the COVID crisis. When reports of Salman having sold the satellite, theatrical, digital and music rights of the film for a whopping sum of Rs 230 crore to Zee Studios, cinema hall owners associations wrote to the superstar requesting him to release the film only in theatres on Eid 2021. Following the request, Salman had announced that the film will arrive in theaters on Eid 2021.

Keeping his promise, the superstar took to social media and shared that his much-awaited film will be hitting big screens on May 13.

"Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine....... #RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe @apnabhidu @dishapatani @randeephooda @prabhudevaofficial @skfilmsofficial @zeestudiosofficial @sohailkhanofficial @atulreellife @reellifeproduction," the actor wrote alongside a new poster of the film featuring him in action mode.

With the release of Radhe, Salman's tradition of Eid releases will continue. In the past, his films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, Kick and Bodyguard had released on the festive occasion.

Co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.