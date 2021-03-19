Elli AvrRam: Aamir Khan did not make me feel intimidated

Mumbai: Swedish-Greek origin actress Elli AvrRam got a chance to work with Aamir Khan in the song number "Har Funn Maula" she shot with him for the film "Koi Jaane Na". She says the Bollywood superstar never made her feel intimidated.

"It was one of the best experiences I've had because I learnt so much from him during these five days of shoot! The way he explains everything...," Elli told IANS.

"The best part is he never made me feel intimidated. He was so warm and kind from day one, and very supportive. That's something I'm extremely grateful for," she added.

The song is a fusion of Broadway and Jazz, and is meant to be a highlight for the film, which is scheduled to release on April 2.

Aamir features in the song for the film directed by his friend Amin Hajee, best known for his role of Baagha the mute drummer in "Lagaan". "Koi Jaane Na" stars Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor.

(IANS)

