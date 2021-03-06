Gangubai Kathiawadi: Lured by Ajay's performance, SLB extends actor's role

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn joining Alia Bhatt on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi for a short yet significant role was widely reported. The latest buzz around Devgn's role, however, suggests that the makers are contemplating extending the screen time of the actor as scenes with him have turned out to be stupendous.

It was recently confirmed that Devgn will be seen playing a significant role in this stem-winding story. According to a webloid report, Devgn plays a real-life underworld don in Gangubai Kathiawadi. After canning few scenes with Ajay, Bhansali has decided to extend the actor's role as he poured life into sequences with his "raw real and riveting" performance.

READ | Ajay Devgn's Gangubai Kathiawadi role details revealed

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the reunion between Devgn and the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a period of 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.