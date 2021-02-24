Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: 'Kumari aapne chora nahi aur Shrimati kisi ne banaya nahin'

Hyderabad: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's union in Gangubai Kathiawadi is fireworks, to say the least. After revealing the release date, the makers have now dropped an intense teaser of the film which looks promising enough to draw the audience to cinema halls.

Alia shared the teaser on her Instagram and wished SLB a very happy birthday as he turned 57 today.

"Happy Birthday Sir..I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet .. Gangu!❤️," wrote Alia alongside the teaser.

The teaser gives a glimpse of an intense performance by Alia who has seemingly owned the flawed character which has the potential to remain one of the highlights of her filmography.

This is the first time that Bhansali directs Alia. The story revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Vikrant Massey. The film was scheduled to release on September 11 but got delayed due to lockdown.

The film will be locking the horns with Prabhas' highly-anticipated romantic drama Radhe Shyam on July 30.

Wath the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser in high resolution below: