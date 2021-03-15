Grammy Awards 2021: Billie Eilish wins for James Bond theme song 'No Time to Die'

Washington: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish took home a Grammy for James Bond theme song 'No Time to Die' on Sunday, bagging the visual media trophy ahead of the anticipated film's October 8 release.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the rare occurrence of the best song written for visual media hailing from an unreleased movie comes after the tentpole has been delayed several times amid the ongoing pandemic.

The 25th installment in the iconic spy franchise, starring Daniel Craig in the titular role and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was pushed back to the fall from April 2 in late January.

Eilish had released 'No Time to Die' on February 13 before the fall delay. The track debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She is the youngest artist to ever write and record a theme song for the iconic 007 franchise.

At the 2020 Grammys, Eilish became the youngest artist to sweep the big four general field categories. Heading into the 2021 televised show, her 'Everything I Wanted' is nominated in the coveted best record and best song of the year categories. The song is also nominated for best pop solo performance.

The singer, who will also be performing during the 63rd annual show, accepted the award during the pre-show on Sunday with her co-winner, brother Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote 'No Time to Die'. She beat out Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo, and Brandi Carlile.

Elsewhere in the film categories handed out during the pre-show, 'Joker' won best score soundtrack for visual media and 'JoJo Rabbit' won best compilation soundtrack for visual media.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish won best comedy album for 'Black Mitzvah' and Diablo Cody's 'Jagged Little Pill' won for best musical theater album. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

