Happy birthday Iggy Potter: Sara to Ibrahim as he turns a year older

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan showered love upon her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as he celebrates his 20th birthday today.

Sara took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos featuring Ibrahim. The actor alos penned a warm post wishing Ibrahim as he turns a year older.

"Happy Birthday Iggy Potter 🎁🎂🍰🧁🐣🐥👫I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes 🙌👏🤗," wrote Sara alongside a string of pictures and videos.

The Kedarnath actor has also shared a boomerang video, in which a massive football-themed cake can be seen, designed in the colours of English Premier League club, Chelsea.

Sara Ali Khan wishes birthday boy Ibrahim with giant football-themed cake

Meanwhile, Kareen Kapoor Khan, who is step-mother to the royal siblings, also shared a sweet note for Ibrahim. Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a recent picture of him and wrote, "Hey good looking. Happy birthday handsome."

Kareen Kapoor Khan shared a sweet note for Ibrahim on his birthday

For unversed, Ibrahim is aspiring to be an actor and father Saif Ali Khan is open to the idea of his son getting into the films. Earlier the Omkara star had said that all his children would be interested in acting because their entire family is in the industry.