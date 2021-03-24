Here's how 'senior' Vijay Deverakonda feels when he is next to Ananya Panday

Hyderabad: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's production Liger. The film stars Ananya Panday opposite Vijay.

When Anaya was asked about how is it working with the Telugu heartthrob, she had all nice things to say about her co-star. "I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken,” Ananya told a webloid earlier.

Months later in an interview with the same webloid, Vijay has opened up about how working in Mumbai feels different than working down in South. The actor also talked about working with Ananya in Liger.

READ | Sara Ali Khan's fun night out with Vijay Deverakonda, KJo and others

"When I am next to Ananya, I don’t feel new. I feel like a senior since she’s just 22-year-old. When I am back home in Hyderabad I feel like a king. But when I am next to Ananya, I feel like I’m old," said the 31-year-old actor.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film will have a theatrical release on September 9 this year.